Summer is a great time to prioritize your wellness. There is an abundance of fresh produce for healthy eating, and it’s easy to get outside for exercise. When you’re craving something sweet at the end of the day, don’t let your wellness goals get in the way of a treat — choose a delicious fruit-filled dessert instead! Fruit’s natural sweetness makes it easy to enjoy a dessert with less added sugar and fewer calories. Here are 10 of the best recipes for your summertime fruit-inspired dessert menu.

Quick Mango Sorbet

Mango is among the most popular fruits this year due to its rich flavor and nutrient-dense profile. You can make your own quick mango sorbet with just a few ingredients to enjoy at home. The secret is to use frozen mango chunks that are readily available at most grocery stores. Adding some passion fruit juice deepens the flavor, but if your local store is out, try pineapple juice instead.

Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites

If you like to snack on sweet, cold treats throughout the day, make a batch of these chocolate-dipped frozen banana bites to have on hand. Not only are these low in sugar (especially if you use dark chocolate), but they’re high in protein, thanks to the peanut butter. A few of these bites are the perfect post-workout snack if you’re craving something sweet.

Vanilla Chia-Berry Pudding

This pudding is delicious served at room temperature, but you’ll enjoy it even more chilled. The chia seeds add a rich texture while boosting the nutritional value of this dessert. Berries and bananas add plenty of sweetness on their own, but use some agave syrup if you prefer more.

Fluffy Key Lime Pie

Key lime is one of the quintessential flavors of summer. This fluffy key lime pie is an easy way to enjoy the dessert without too much prep or baking. Add some freshly squeezed lime juice and garnish with lime slices for a pop of freshness.

Watermelon Fruit Pizza

What’s even healthier than a traditional fruit pizza? One made with a watermelon crust! This fun watermelon fruit pizza is perfect as a snack or party centerpiece. Use Greek yogurt if you’d like to increase the protein, and use this pizza as your afternoon snack.

Apricot-Raspberry Tartlets

Sometimes a quick bite of something sweet is all we need to satisfy that craving. These delectable apricot-raspberry tartlets are easy to make and use one of the summer’s most abundant fruits: apricots. You can make a big batch of these tartlets ahead and freeze them for a quick treat all summer long.

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberries and cream is a winning flavor combination. The easy summer version is this no-bake strawberry cheesecake that lets you put your strawberry harvest to work. Low-fat cream cheese and whipped topping help keep the calorie count low. You can also add extra fruit like kiwi or peaches for a fun twist.

Delicious Desserts Right from the Oven

Even though you might be avoiding the oven this summer, these delicious fruit-filled desserts might just change your mind. Roasting or baking fruit enhances its sweetness, so you’ll love these warm summer dessert options.

Roasted Pear and Vegan Salted Caramel

For a quick baked dessert, try these roasted pears. You can make a salted caramel to go on top or pair it with non-fat yogurt for an even healthier option.

Healthy Peach Crumble

Peach season is the high point of summer, so take advantage of the bounty and make this healthy peach crumble. The oat topping perfectly complements the sweet peaches, adding just enough crunch to this easy and satisfying dessert.

Summer Fruit Galette

Blueberries, peaches, and strawberries? Sounds luxurious. This summer fruit galette will be the star of your dinner parties this year and is a great way to make an impressive yet healthy dessert. Baking the berries will give you the same jammy flavors as store-bought preserves but with much less sugar. (Pair this with some coconut ice cream for a real treat!)

With these delicious and healthy fruit desserts, you won’t have to ignore your sugar cravings this summer!

The Active Aging Series is brought to you by our partner, Cambrian Homecare. Cambrian Homecare has been assisting individuals to stay independent in their homes for 27 years. Flexible experience you can trust, when the best place is still at home.