Foodologie bakery is finally set to open just off Belmont Shore’s famed Second Street on Friday, Aug. 18, with grand opening discounts and a special raffle.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, and doors will officially open right after.

The first 12 purchases at the store will get a free tote bag with gifts, and all in-store purchases will be 15% off until 5 p.m. From 5 p.m. until close, there will be a 10% discount on all purchases.

The grand opening will also have a raffle for a $50 gift card to Foodologie and $50 for a friend, as well as the opportunity to choose this month’s nonprofit organization or cause for “Baked Goods for the Greater Good,” the shop’s monthly program in which they donate a small percentage of sales each month to various organizations.

New flavors will also be available including: matcha brownie, espresso chocolate brownie, strawberry brownie and ube white chocolate cookie.

Owner Maria Leyesa has documented her journey on her Instagram account, which, up until leasing a physical space in Belmont Shore, had been her storefront for the past three years.

Even though Leyesa was taking over a shop that seemed perfectly fitted for a new bakery, the space had to be upgraded to meet new accessibility requirements, replace working equipment to meet city regulations and update worn out materials to comply with Health and Human Services Department standards.

The unexpected cost led Leyesa, who had previously been completely self-funded, to start a GoFundMe fundraiser to help get the store open.

But starting Friday, local customers no longer have to message to put in an order or hunt down her pop-ups and products at partner markets; they can simply walk into the store and grab a fresh baked good.

Store hours on Friday, Aug. 18, will be 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and after that, the shop will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The store will be closed Mondays.

Foodologie is located at 195 Claremont Ave.