Long Beachers with a keen eye might notice that Green Day’s latest music video, released Thursday, was filmed inside a local venue and popular Zaferia bar.

The alcohol- (and cocaine) fueled video for the band’s single, “Dilemma,” was filmed inside Alex’s Bar. The iconic local watering hole is no stranger to the limelight, having served as a filming location for “Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny” and HBO’s “True Blood.”

The video is one big party, with the band playing backdropped by the venue’s red velvet wall hangings with a sea of lights hanging over the crowd. Other tell-tale signs of Alex’s can be seen throughout the video, including its iconic wall art, a sign in the men’s room that reads “please don’t do cocaine in the bathroom” — which is, of course, ignored in the video.

And, of course, no proper night spent at Alex’s Bar would be complete without visiting the photobooth, which the band steps into for their souvenir photo-strip, donning the bar’s name.