Bel Canto Books has returned for a new chapter on Retro Row, and this time, with its own brick-and-mortar, which officially opened today.

Jhoanna Belfer’s bookstore was one of a shops vendors that shared the large space within Retro Row’s The Hangout, which closed last year.

Before its closure, Belfer announced she would she would take over the former Relics film lab, just a few doors down from The Hangout, where Everywhere Brewing is expected to open this year.

“Being able to open our own brick-and-mortar store on Long Beach’s iconic Retro Row is amazing,” Belfer said in a statement. “We’re so thrilled to be part of the bookstore renaissance on 4th Street, joining fellow indies Page Against the Machine, Casita Books and Kitchen Lingo Books.”

The bookstore carries a diverse selection focused on works by Black, indiginous and other authors of color. Belfer’s shop also hosts community events like author talks, workshops and more.

The shop will be open from noon until 6 p.m. during its soft opening period, but updated hours will be posted on the shop’s Instagram account. A grand opening celebration is set for Independent Bookstore Day on April 27. Giveaways, local vendors, pop-up vendors and more will be part of the big celebration.

A crowdfunding page was created to build the new space.

“We can’t wait to welcome the community into our new home, with dedicated spaces for children’s books, fiction and narrative nonfiction, and all the stationery goodies a book nerd could want,” Belfer said.

Bel Canto plans to maintain bookstore locations inside Steel Cup and KUBO LB, a collaborative collective workspace.

Bel Canto is at 2106 E. Fourth Street.