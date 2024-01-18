This year’s Super Bowl will have (yet another) Budweiser commercial, but this time with scenes from Long Beach’s oldest bar, Joe Jost’s, according to owner Ken J. Buck.

The bar was closed Monday, Jan. 15 and Tuesday, Jan. 16 for filming. Only parts of the commercial will feature vignettes shot at Joe Jost’s. But shots of the bar may fly by quickly, said Buck.

“If you blink, you might miss it,” said Buck.

Joe Jost’s is no stranger to filming as numerous commercials, movies and TV shows have been shot at the establishment from the likes of Levi’s, Coors and “True Confessions.”

Founded in 1924, Joe Jost is the oldest watering hole in Long Beach and is gearing up to celebrate its 100th anniversary this August. Leading up to its celebration, the bar will hold charitable events with proceeds going to local charities, said Buck.

Establishment managers are still planning what exactly the centennial celebration will look like, but in the meantime, fans and patrons can buy shirts, signs and other merchandise from their store.

Super Bowl LVIII will air Sunday, Feb. 11.