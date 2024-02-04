Extra Frames is a monthly compilation of images captured by Long Beach Post photographers that are, well, extra. The photos were not used in a story for one reason or another but are too good to simply fade into obscurity and languish in the archives, forever unpublished.
A man looks through a trash container on an early morning in Long Beach, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
People fish and watch the sunset from a pier at Shoreline Aquatic Park in Downtown Long Beach Saturday, Jan. 27, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Local artist Tidawhitney Lek has her art featured at the Long Beach Museum of Art Downtown location in Long Beach, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
A child plays at Shoreline Aquatic Park backdropped by the historic Queen Mary ocean liner in Long Beach Saturday, Jan. 27, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Hundreds of faculty and their supporters marched through Cal State Long Beach in the rain to demand better pay and working conditions on the first day of a weeklong strike in Long Beach, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
A single-engine plane flies over East Long Beach Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Travis, left, and Chase d’Arnaud stand inside their new baseball academy in Long Beach Saturday, Jan 20, 2024. The brothers have a combined 14 years of experience playing major league baseball, with Travis gearing up for his 11th season this spring. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Patrons walk out of Egg Heaven Cafe after eating at the restaurant in Long Beach, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
A young child runs by a street vendor at Shoreline Aquatic Park as the sun sets in Downtown Long Beach Saturday, Jan. 27, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
A student at Cal State University Long Beach walks from lower campus to upper campus under an umbrella as a storm makes its way through the city in Long Beach, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
David Long puts his head on the table as victim impact statements are read during his sentencing for participating in one of the worst mass shootings in Long Beach history in which three people were killed and nine others wounded. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
