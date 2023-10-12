FAM Festival organized by Michelin-starred restaurant Heritage and Kari Barba of Outer Limits Tattoo will bring together food, art and music for one night.

Tickets are on sale now at $100 per person for the Oct. 28 event that will take place at Heritage farm from 5 to 7 p.m.

Vendors include well-known Long Beach eateries like Ammatoli, Michael’s on Naples, Selva, Sushi Nikkei and more. Guests will be able to sample bites and drinks from the vendors as part of their admission price on a first come, first serve basis. Musician and keyboardist for La Luz band, Alice Sandahl, who recently released her debut solo album, will perform at the event.

Art will be auctioned off during a silent auction, including pieces from Kari Barba, Eric Machado, Carlos Torres and many more. All proceeds will go towards Miller Children’s Cancer Institute.

Heritage Farm is located at 1336 Gladys Ave.