With news that Fourth of July fireworks shows in Redondo Beach, Pacific Palisades and Malibu have been canceled due to new environmental rules, folks in Long Beach may be wondering if any local festivities are facing a similar fate.

Not to worry—all of the pyrotechnic shows in and around the city will go on as planned. If anything, there may be too many to choose from.

But wherever in the city you happen to be, there’s likely a fireworks show nearby to enjoy. Here are some of the biggest shows in the area that will light up the sky in honor of Independence Day.

Big Bang on the Bay (July 3)

While the fate of the annual fireworks show at Boathouse on the Bay, 190 N. Marina Drive, was uncertain earlier this year, organizers have confirmed next week’s event will indeed be the “best and biggest” ever.

Fireworks are slated to light up the sky over Alamitos Bay, Naples and the Peninsula in a 30-minute show starting at 9 p.m. on July 3.

Any spot near the bay, such as Alamitos Park, Overlook Park in Naples, Mother’s Beach or Seal Beach, will get a good view. But to get the full block party experience—which starts at 5:30 and includes barbecue, performances, aerial shows and a seat close to the action—tickets start at $75 for adults or $30 for children 10 and younger, with all proceeds going to charity.

Downtown Long Beach waterfront (July 4)

On July 4 itself, the sky above the Queen Mary will be aglow with fireworks starting at 9 p.m. The show will be visible from much of the Downtown waterfront, and spots like Shoreline Aquatic Park and Marina Green Park are sure to fill up early.

For a more exclusive experience, head out on the water with Harbor Breeze Cruises, which is offering multiple cruises out of Rainbow Harbor, 450 E. Shoreline Drive. Tickets start at $50 per person.

Or, just head over to the ship itself. The celebration on the Queen Mary, at 1126 Queens Highway, begins at 5 p.m. and will feature live music and a kid zone. Tickets cost $39 for adults and $19 for kids 12 and under, while children under age 3 get in free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

San Pedro (July 4)

Our neighbors across the bridge are hosting their own fireworks spectacular, with the show also set to kick off around 9 p.m.

The 73rd John Olguin 4th of July Fireworks Show will be viewable from Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro at 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, but folks can also purchase tickets ($75 for adults and $25 for kids) for the party at the Cabrillo Beach Youth Waterfront Sports Center, 3000 Shoshonean Road, which includes barbecue, live music, dancing, and, of course, front-row seats for the fireworks.

Cerritos (July 4)

For those who don’t want to trek out to the waterfront, Cerritos is hosting its 50th Annual Let Freedom Ring Celebration at the Cerritos Civic Center, 18000 Bloomfield Ave.

The festivities begin at 4 p.m. with food trucks, game booths and rides. A formal ceremony will then be held at 6:30 p.m., with live music kicking off at 7:45 p.m., and then the event will culminate in a fireworks show at Cerritos High School at 9 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. All-day ride wristbands cost $35, while individual ride tickets cost $1.50 each. (Wristbands can be bought at a discount for $30 until 4 p.m. July 3 at Cerritos City Hall’s Recreation Services Division Counter, 18125 Bloomfield Ave.)