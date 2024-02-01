For those looking for a place watch the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 there are plenty of watering holes and restaurants around Long Beach to choose from.

From Downtown to Belmont Shore, breweries and bars are offering deals on drinks, food and a chance to reserve spaces for large parties.

Eagle-eyed locals may even spot a familiar place during as Budweiser recently filmed its Super Bowl commercial at Joe Jost’s, the city’s oldest bar.

Here are some of the places you can catch the game and some of those infamous commercials:

Altar Society Brewing Co. – 230 Pine Ave.

The recently opened Downtown brewery is now taking reservations for a tables for four people for $100. Reservations include one 18-inch pizza, two orders of wings, two house salads, four draft beers and premium viewing of the game. Seating begins at 2 p.m. Reservations can be made here.

Trademark Brewing – 233 E. Anaheim St.

Trademark Brewing, which is a hub for Formula 1 watch parties on Sundays, will have a couple options for Sunday’s game. Open seating will be available, but a free RSVP is requested so the brewery can plan accordingly. One eight-inch beer hall table, which holds four to ten people, can be reserved for $100 during a limited time early-bird special, the reservation comes with four pitchers of light beer. Reservations can be made here.

Additionally, for a large, private party, the Brewers Den can be rented out. Different food options will also be available including vegan eats by The Original Herbivore, barbecued meats including fried and smoked wings from Chef Chad of Battambong BBQ, and a free, outdoor bounce house for children. Free parking is available at a new lot located at 1401 Long Beach Boulevard.

Panama Joe’s – 5100 E. Second St.

At $40 per head, Panama Joe’s will have an open bar from kickoff until the end of the third quarter. It will include drinks beer, wine, cocktails, but excludes shots and a valid ID is required. Tickets can be purchased here.

ISM Brewing – 210 E. Third St., Unit A

Recently opened ISM Brewing will be showing the game on the TV, but the brewery does not have the ability to play the tv sound loudly. The brewery will have a pre-Super Bowl party including live music by Laura Wiley during brunch from 12 to 3 p.m. ISM is also offering catering party packs for pick-up Sunday morning and case deals on canned beer. Catering pre-orders will be available through the website on Jan. 31 and orders must by placed by Feb. 9.

Legends Sports Bar – 5236 E. Second St.

Iconic sports bar Legends will be offering tiered seating that includes a food and beverage credit. The bar will also have a private skybox tier which includes a buffet and drink tickets. To-go wing orders for any at-home parties will be available starting 10 a.m. the day of. Guests who watch the game at the bar will be given a raffle ticket upon entry for giveaways and tickets will be available for purchase on the Legend’s website on Friday, Feb. 1 at 11 a.m.

Shannon’s Pub – 209 Pine Ave.

There will be no fee to watch the game at Shannon’s Pub, which will have the sound on. To watch the game at Shannon’s sister venue, At the Top located at 105 West Broadway, tickets will be $40 and include a complimentary cocktail or bottle beer, a BBQ-style buffet, raffle ticket, and beer specials. More information can be found here.

Gallagher’s Pub and Grill will be playing the game, but seats are on a first come, first serve basis. Getting there early is recommended. Draft Guinness and Modelo bottles will be served from the patio.

Auld Dubliner – 71 S. Pine Ave.

The game will also be played at the Auld Dubliner, but no reservations are necessary. Like Gallagher’s, seats will be a first come, first serve basis.

Belmont Brewing Co. – 25 39th Place

Belmont Brewing Co. will be open and have the game playing. Co-owner David Lott said there will be some specials for the day, but those have yet to be decided on. No reservations necessary.

Shenanigans Irish Pub & Grille – 423 Shoreline Village Drive, Suite A

Shenanigans will have a live band on Super Bowl Sunday playing from noon to 4 p.m. The game will be played with the sound on, but no reservations are necessary until there is a party of 10 or more. To book a table for a large group, call 562-437 3734.

Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will play the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 3:30 p.m.