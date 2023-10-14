As part of an effort to reduce the impacts of climate change, the Aquarium of the Pacific has launched a plant-based menu at Café Scuba.

The new menu launched as “Wicked Kitchen.” It’s available now and includes:

The Crab Cake Po-Boy Sub will include plant-based crab cakes, Wicked Sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles on a hoagie roll with chips.

The Crab Cake Salad will have the same plant-based crab cakes on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots with Wicked Dressing.

The Teriyaki Salmon Burger comes with a plant-based salmon patty, teriyaki glaze, pineapple, lettuce and tomato on oat roll with chips.

The Wicked Jalapeño Burger includes a plant-based jalapeño-infused patty, lettuce and tomato with Wicked Sauce on an oat roll with chips.

The Italian Meatball Sub features Italian-seasoned plant-based meatballs stewed in a house marinara with vegan mozzarella cheese on a pretzel roll.

The Chorizo Bratwurst Sandwich has a plant-based chorizo sausage, grilled onions and peppers with Wicked Sauce on a pretzel roll with chips.

The Wicked Nachos come with tortilla chips, plant-based burger, chopped tomato, onions, jalapeños, and Wicked Vegan Taco Sauce

“Choosing plant-based foods and sustainable seafood in place of beef, chicken, and pork even just a few times a week can lower the carbon footprint of a household,” Fahria Qader, who is responsible for sustainability initiatives at the Aquarium, said in a statement.

In addition to plant-based items, the new menu will have seafood like cod, salmon and clam, all certified by the Marine Stewardship Council.

Café Scuba is in the aquarium’s main dining room, overlooking the seal and sea lion exhibit. Cafe hours are Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and until 5:30 p.m. on the weekends.