If you’ve been there, you already know it, but now the rest of the country does, too: Gusto Bread is making some of the best breads and pastries you’ll ever eat.

The outstanding panadería on Fourth Street earned a spot this week in a New York Times article listing “22 of the Best Bakeries Across the U.S. Right Now.”

Since starting Gusto in 2017, Arturo Enciso and Ana Belén Salatino have been using Indigenous traditions and inspirations to elevate already stellar sourdough bread and unique pastries.

Arturo Enciso of Gusto Bread. The bakery is a finalist for a James Beard Award. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Their sourdough Pan de Muerto for instance, which we wrote about in 2020, recalls the bread Enciso’s father used to make every year but uses freshly milled fennel and zest from oranges bought at a local farmer’s market.

The New York Times recommends the Nixtamal Queen, which — in the same vein, takes the beloved kouign-amann pastry and somehow improves upon it by adding sourdough and nixtamalized corn.

Before landing in the Times, Gusto had already won accolades from Food & Wine and the James Beard Awards, but it’s nice to see an even bigger audience learn about the amazing food coming out of Long Beach that — in this case — started as a sourdough baking hobby that’s grown into a nationally recognized business.

Gusto Bread is at 2710 E. Fourth St. Check their website for holiday hours.