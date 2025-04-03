For the second consecutive year, Gusto Bread is a finalist for a James Beard Award, one of the highest honors in the restaurant industry.

The James Beard Foundation announced the finalists Wednesday for 25 categories. Gusto is one of five contenders in the outstanding bakery category.

Gusto, run by Arturo Enciso and his partner Ana Belén Salatino, serves up a variety of innovative pan dulce (sweet bread), artisan breads and savory pastries out of its store on Fourth Street.

Arturo Enciso of Gusto Bread. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

They specialize in baking with wild fermented sourdough culture and fresh corn masa.

Last year, the New York Times called Gusto Bread one of the best bakeries in the U.S., in part because of the Nixtamal Queen — which combines a kouign-amann pastry with sourdough and nixtamalized corn.

Last year, local favorites Ammatoli and La Parolaccia Osteria made the list of James Beard semifinalists for the 2024 awards. Gusto was the only Long Beach eatery to make it this year.

In this year’s outstanding bakery category, Gusto is up against: Atelier Ortega in Jackson Hole, Wyoming; JinJu Patisserie in Portland, Oregon; Starship Bagel in Dallas and Lewisville, Texas; and Super Secret Ice Cream in Bethlehem, New Hampshire.

ZU Bakery in Portland beat out Gusto to win the award in 2024. This year’s winners are scheduled to be announced June 16 at a ceremony in Chicago.

Gusto Bread, 2710 E. Fourth St., is open Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is closed Monday and Tuesday.