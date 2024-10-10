When Lauren and Philip Pretty were growing up, they helped their mom grow herbs and vegetables at their home in East Long Beach.

Now, the sibling duo has two Long Beach restaurants — one of them a Michelin Star eatery for two straight years – with ingredients supplied by their urban farm in the Zaferia neighborhood.

Their latest venture, Olive & Rose in Downtown Long Beach’s East Village, is named after Philip’s two daughters and aims to offer Californian flavors with classic French techniques.

The 32-seat space sits inside the revamped City Center Motel, which will start accepting hotel reservations toward the end of October.

Unlike Heritage, their Michelin Star-winning restaurant with a fixed tasting menu, patrons at Olive & Rose can choose between a number of delectable dishes.

Organic ingredients come from the siblings’ farm less than 10 minutes away. The menu is designed by Chef Philip, a Le Cordon Bleu graduate who has trained under numerous master chefs.

The interior of Olive and Rose, at the City Center Motel in Long Beach, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Appetizers — ranging from $9 to $36 — include olives with lemon and rosemary, bread and cultured butter or a full plate of Iberico Pork Presa.

Ranging from $18 to $24, you can order amberjack crudo with cucumber and grape, beef tartare with green beans, endive with dates and Humboldt fog or octopus with potato and pimento cheese. For $120, you can order caviar with smoked salmon.

Between $36 and $55, can get you marinated pork shoulder with roasted pepper sabayon and grilled lettuce, aged rib cap with Frites and Au Poivre or chicken with foraged mushroom and Jus.

Philip’s younger sister Lauren runs operations at the farm, Heritage and now Olive & Rose.

When they launched Heritage in 2020, it was a sandwich shop run out of a 1920s Craftsman house so they could serve food to-go during the pandemic.

Lauren said she started by taking orders, washing dishes and serving guests when it transitioned into a restaurant.

She credited her mom for instilling her brother and her with a passion for making food.

“I think it really came from my mom giving us an appreciation for cooking and baking and making it like it was,” Lauren said. “It was like family to be together and cook together.”

In addition to receiving its first Michelin Star in 2023, Heritage also received a Michelin Green Star in recognition of its commitment to sustainable dining practices.

Lauren said sustainability is also a top focus at Olive & Rose and she has devoted the majority of her time to training new staff on proper disposal of each item.

The front entrance of the French bistro restaurant Olive and Rose in Long Beach, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The kitchen staff are always coming up with new ways to reduce food waste, Lauren said.

“Everybody is on board with how to use our byproducts in creative ways,” she said.

Olive & Rose also boasts a diverse selection of cocktails.

While they don’t currently serve hard alcohol, they are expecting to get their liquor license approved in the next few weeks, Pretty said.

For now, their zero-proof cocktails from former Baby Gee mixologist Noah Friedman include a wide variety of flavor combinations including an Orange Mocha Frappuccino.

Locals and hotel guests can also stop by a window at the restaurant for walk-up bagel and coffee service Tuesday through Saturday.

Bagels come in plain or sesame seed with cream cheese for $9, with smoked salmon for $21, or avocado and hard-boiled egg for $20. For those with upscale taste, there’s even a $100 bagel served with cream cheese, chives and an ounce of caviar.

The coffee menu includes traditional caffeine options produced in partnership with Play Coffee.

Lauren said she is especially excited about having a coffee program so they can use the grounds to feed the soil at Heritage Farm.

On Saturday, the farm will host the second annual Long Beach Food Art & Music Festival from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with an open bar and food from local restaurants including Gusto and Sushi Nikkei. Tickets for $150 each can be purchased here.

Olive & Rose, 255 E. Atlantic Ave., is open for dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. You can grab bagels and coffee from 8 a.m. until they are sold out on Tuesday through Saturday.