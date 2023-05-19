River Jetty Restaurant Group plans to open its first non-Orange County restaurant, which it’s calling A PCH, at 2ND & PCH in July.

The 5,400-square-foot space on the second level of the shopping center will seat 175 people with a central bar and have a 2,500-square-foot enclosed patio overlooking Alamitos Bay.

The restaurant group is led by partners Joseph ‘McG’ Nichol, most known for directing “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” and “Terminator Salvation,” and Jordan Otterbein, a Southern California native with a history in restaurant marketing before becoming a restaurateur himself.

Although the Long Beach location joins the group’s other three restaurants just off Pacific Coast Highway, which seems to be the group’s signature, a new location in L.A. on Sunset could break the trend as the group expands outside of Orange County.

“Guests can expect the same incredible culinary experience and unrivaled hospitality that we’re known for but in another unique and vibrant coastal setting,” Otterbein said in a statement.

Chef Louis Capiz, who was previously the chef de cuisine at A Crystal Cove, one of the group’s Orange County restaurants, will be the executive chef at A PCH. Capiz was previously with Hillstone Restaurant Group, which owns multiple restaurants in California like Bandera in Corona Del Mar and R+D Kitchen in Santa Monica.

The modern American menu, which is still being finalized, may have some Long Beach exclusives, but it will highlight the “greatest hits” from the group’s other locations, the group said in a statement. An elevated lobster Cobb salad, house-made pizzas, pastas and a selection of prime steaks will be featured. Brunch items are anticipated to include horchata pancakes and duck confit sopes.

A specific grand opening date has not been set, but the restaurant is anticipated to be open daily for lunch and dinner with a brunch menu on the weekends.

A PCH will be located at 6460 E. Pacific Coast Highway, unit D200.