Silverado Park’s newly revamped skate park will soon get a new set of murals as the city prepares to approve designs from a Long Beach artist.

The West Long Beach park recently had its wooden skate ramps replaced with concrete structures; now, they will be painted by a local muralist.

The Long Beach Parks and Recreation Commission could vote Thursday to approve an amendment to a contract with Spohn Ranch Inc. to complete a set of murals. The organization has developed several skateparks in the city.

Long Beach artist, Van Eggers is being commissioned to complete the murals. Eggers has completed work for multiple skate brands and last year added a mural to the outside of Retro Row’s Salud Juice.

In one proposed mural, a bespectacled man gazes at a skull. Another shows a skull wearing the same glasses staring at a differnent man. The murals could be painted on the exterior of the skate park.

The work has already begun for some of the smaller murals proposed for the park.

The overhaul of the park’s skatepark was made possible by $150,000 raised by the Action Sports Kids Foundation, which took on the task of redeveloping the skate park in 2021. The project removed old, donated wooden ramps and replaced them with the concrete ramps, ledges and rails that skaters can now use at Silverado Park.