Earlier this summer, Hof’s Hut restaurant announced a fundraiser to help purchase new backpacks with school supplies for local students, and the results are in: The restaurant has announced it raised nearly $6,000, which will go to over 200 students in three local Boys & Girls clubs: Long Beach, Greater Anaheim-Cypress, and Los Angeles Harbor.
Students between the ages of six and 18 will receive their backpacks and school supplies on Thursday, Aug. 14.
According data from the Boys & Girls Clubs, 90% of club members across America are considered low-income.
The two-month fundraiser allowed guests to be part of the fundraising efforts by dining at any of the restaurant’s three locations.
