Over 30 restaurants will offer special menus during Long Beach Food Scene Week from Aug. 9 through Aug. 18.

The event is organized by Longbeachize, a local food and culture website run by writer Brian Addison and his partner Hazel Quimpo, and will include special pop-up events and surprises announced throughout the week.

Here’s a list of the participating restaurants and menu prices:

Roe Fish Market : three-course menu for $30, three-course dinner menu for $50

Rance's Chicago Pizza: select pizza, wings and a salad for $25 to $38.25

The Social List: hand-dived jumbo scallops for $36

Shlap Muan: Shlap Muan 24-wing sampler and a side for $40

Panxa Cocina: two-course meal with a cocktail for $60

ReMix Kitchen Bar: four-course menu for $40 and mixed meat platter for $20

The Auld Dubliner: shepherd's pie for $10

The Ordinarie: full rack of ribs with two sides for $45

The Breakfast Bar: select entrees and dessert for $30

Lola's Mexican Cuisine: flat iron steak for $32

Alder and Sage: two – course menu for $50

Sura Korean BBQ & Tofu House Restaurant: three-course meal for $60

Selva: three-course meal for $60

The Attic: backyard barbecue for two to four people for $60

Spaghettini: three-course meal for $65

Wood & Salt Tavern: two-course menu with a cocktail for $40 and menu for two people for $90

The 4th Horseman: a calzone with beer for $23

Michael's on Naples: four-course menu for $60

The Bungalow: Pizza'n'bucket of beers for $50

District Wine: wine flight and tapas pairing for $40

Chez Bacchus: three-course menu for $70

The Wicked Wolf: one featured cocktail and one featured flight for $25 and two featured cocktails and one featured flight for $35 (rotating menus nightly)

Shady Grove Foods : various dishes ranging from $6 to $33

Ammatolí : three-course menu for $65

Noble Bird Rotisserie: pork belly sandwich for $18 and two-course menu for $34

Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats and BBQ: chopped cheese with one side for $20

Beachwood Brewing: two beers for $10

Speak Cheezy: various dishes ranging from $13 to $29

Battambong BBQ: barbecue plates for $20

Rasselbock: burger with fries and draft beer for $30 and two liters of German beer with a baked pretzel for $30

Bar Envie: oyster po'boy sandwich with side and choice of float or select cocktail for $30

Ellie's: four-course family-style prix-fixe menu for $60 per person

For full menu details, visit here. For information on pop-up events, check here.