Over 30 restaurants will offer special menus during Long Beach Food Scene Week from Aug. 9 through Aug. 18.
The event is organized by Longbeachize, a local food and culture website run by writer Brian Addison and his partner Hazel Quimpo, and will include special pop-up events and surprises announced throughout the week.
Here’s a list of the participating restaurants and menu prices:
- Roe Fish Market: three-course menu for $30, three-course dinner menu for $50
- Rance’s Chicago Pizza: select pizza, wings and a salad for $25 to $38.25
- The Social List: hand-dived jumbo scallops for $36
- Shlap Muan: Shlap Muan 24-wing sampler and a side for $40
- Panxa Cocina: two-course meal with a cocktail for $60
- ReMix Kitchen Bar: four-course menu for $40 and mixed meat platter for $20
- The Auld Dubliner: shepherd’s pie for $10
- The Ordinarie: full rack of ribs with two sides for $45
- The Breakfast Bar: select entrees and dessert for $30
- Lola’s Mexican Cuisine: flat iron steak for $32
- Alder and Sage: two–course menu for $50
- Sura Korean BBQ & Tofu House Restaurant: three-course meal for $60
- Selva: three-course meal for $60
- The Attic: backyard barbecue for two to four people for $60
- Spaghettini: three-course meal for $65
- Wood & Salt Tavern: two-course menu with a cocktail for $40 and menu for two people for $90
- The 4th Horseman: a calzone with beer for $23
- Michael’s on Naples: four-course menu for $60
- The Bungalow: Pizza’n’bucket of beers for $50
- District Wine: wine flight and tapas pairing for $40
- Chez Bacchus: three-course menu for $70
- The Wicked Wolf: one featured cocktail and one featured flight for $25 and two featured cocktails and one featured flight for $35 (rotating menus nightly)
- Shady Grove Foods: various dishes ranging from $6 to $33
- Ammatolí: three-course menu for $65
- Noble Bird Rotisserie: pork belly sandwich for $18 and two-course menu for $34
- Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats and BBQ: chopped cheese with one side for $20
- Beachwood Brewing: two beers for $10
- Speak Cheezy: various dishes ranging from $13 to $29
- Battambong BBQ: barbecue plates for $20
- Rasselbock: burger with fries and draft beer for $30 and two liters of German beer with a baked pretzel for $30
- Bar Envie: oyster po’boy sandwich with side and choice of float or select cocktail for $30
- Ellie’s: four-course family-style prix-fixe menu for $60 per person
For full menu details, visit here. For information on pop-up events, check here.