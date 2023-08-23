The Maye Center will host a “Mindful & Belly Full” farm-to-table dinner with menu curation by Chef T (Visoth Tarak Ouk) and Chef Chad Phuong, owner of Battambong BBQ, on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The dinner will take place at The Growing Experience Urban Farm, an 8-acre property, which has over 300 fruit trees. The dinner will include produce from the property and other local farms across the region.

Chefs Ouk and Phuong have risen to local culinary prominence in recent years—Phuong for his Cambodian-style barbecue and Ouk for his Cambodian soul food. The pair have collaborated in the past. Last year, they joined forces for a BBQ pop-up in North Long Beach.

Tickets to the event can be purchased by donation. The suggested donation per ticket is $200, and space for the dinner is limited. All proceeds from the evening will go toward training and hiring young farm activists for the Maye Center, according to Maye Som, director of the center.

The center offers programing such as meditation, agriculture, yoga and education to promote self-healing and to empower the Cambodian community.

Saturday’s dinner is not just about the food, but an “homage to our community’s collective spirit, dedication, and shared ethos,” Som said in a statement.

Tickets and event information can be found here. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 at 750 E. Via Carmelitos.