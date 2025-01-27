The Vans Warped Tour started announcing its lineup today for the highly anticipated rock festival that’s coming to the Long Beach waterfront on July 26 and 27.

Dozens of artists are scheduled to play the show. The five announced so far are:

New artists will be announced daily over the span of 30 days, in honor of Warped Tour’s 30th anniversary. The announcements will wrap on Feb. 26.

In partnership with Insomniac, each tour stop will feature 70 to 100 acts ranging from rock, punk, alternative, pop punk, emo and more.

Courtesy of Vans Warped Tour.

Bowling for Soup released a cover of Blink-182’s “The Rock Show” in honor of the band’s return to Warped Tour.

Dance Hall Crashers will reunite for the first time in two decades to play at the tour’s Washington D.C. stop June 14-15 and in Long Beach July 26-27.

Simple Plan was the sixth performer revealed in today’s announcement, but will only play at the Washington D.C. stop.

This year’s lineup poster will feature artists in alphabetical order with the same name size for each, “giving equal representation to every artist,” according to the announcement.

Warped Tour held its last cross-country tour in 2018 when it celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Past iterations of the festival have featured Blink-182, Green Day, Paramore, Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, Katy Perry, Machine Gun Kelly and The Black Eyed Peas.

Tickets are sold out for the Long Beach stop, but you can join the waitlist here. General admission two-day passes cost just under $260.