Mile High, so fly, fresh from Poly High.

During a performance in Denver this week, Long Beach icon Snoop Dogg had a unique way of representing his alma mater on stage. Snoop was rocking a Denver Nuggets jersey from former Long Beach Poly High School Jackrabbit, Peyton Watson, which was worn during this year’s NBA Finals.

Snoop is currently on his aptly-named High School Reunion tour along with co-headliner Wiz Khalifa, Too Short, plus another beloved Long Beach rapper, Warren G.

The performance in Denver was at Ball Arena, home of the current NBA Champion Denver Nuggets.

Watson was a rookie for the Nuggets this past season and is currently in Las Vegas leading Denver’s NBA Summer League squad.

Peyton’s uncle, Brantley Watson, presented Snoop with the signed jersey backstage before the show.

Showing pride for Long Beach Poly is nothing new for Snoop, who has remained actively involved with his alma mater and regularly donates jerseys and equipment to the school’s athletic programs.

Watson, 20, is still in the early stages of his basketball career but has already made a name for himself.

As a senior in high school, he became just the fourth boys’ basketball player in city history to be named a McDonald’s All-American. After one season playing college basketball at UCLA, Watson was a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, when the Nuggets selected him with the 30th pick.

For fans hoping to catch Snoop on the High School Reunion Tour locally, he’ll be at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine on Aug. 27 for the final stop of the tour.