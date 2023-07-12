The following is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo/Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

This weekend we’ve found a variety of performance art, great activities for children and, for the adults, a brewery anniversary celebration spanning two of its locations. What’s more, nearly all of these events are free to attend.

Get to scrollin’!

MUSICAL THEATRE WEST PRESENTS “THE WIZARD OF OZ” (Thursday – Sunday)

Long Beach’s premier musical theater company has returned for a special summer showing of “The Wizard of Oz.”

The show promises all the classic musical numbers and songs that made the 1939 movie a worldwide phenomenon, all brought to life by a Broadway-quality cast and set design—flying monkeys included.

Showings this week are on Thursday through Sunday, July 13-16. Tickets start at $23 and may be purchased online. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center is located on the Cal State Long Beach campus at 6200 E. Atherton St.

MOVIES & MOONLIGHT “RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON” (Friday)

Long Beach is in no short supply of places to catch an outdoor movie screening this summer, but we have no qualms in reminding you of them. One of the best places to watch a free film is at 2ND & PCH for their Movies & Moonlight Series, which will be showing Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” on Friday, July 14.

What’s nice about screenings at the outdoor shopping center is that the entire street (Seaport Way) is closed down to traffic, so finding a spot to sit is easy. There are also lots of nearby restaurants to grab a bite, and each showing often has other entertainment to enjoy before the movie.

And if all the positive reviews of the Disney film haven’t swayed you to see the film yet, Long Beachers should take pride in knowing that our own Cambodian community played a major role in bringing the character and culture of the Asian-inspired story to the silver screen.

Showings start at sunset, so at about 8 p.m. Click here for more information.

The shopping center, 2ND & PCH, is located at 6400 Pacific Coast Highway.



LONG BEACH MUNICIPAL BAND “WORLD TRAVELER” CONCERT (Friday)

The Long Beach Municipal Band, a beloved summer music staple in Long Beach, is in week three of its six-week concert series, and Friday, July 14, is the last day to catch their “World Traveler” show selection at El Dorado Park West.

Accompanied by soulful singer Derek Bordeaux, guests will hear a special selection of music from around the world. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show and are welcome to bring their own food and drinks.

Long Beach Municipal Band shows are free to attend and begin at 6:30. Click here for more information.

The Long Beach Municipal Band will perform at El Dorado Park West located at 2800 N. Studebaker Road.

BUBBLE BASH (Saturday)

The Long Beach Towne Center is inviting parents to bring out their children for a free, two-hour play with bubbles on Saturday, July 15.

There will be multiple interactive color-filled bubble stations, a flowing foam zone, live entertainment, games, and giveaways.

You can find the Bubble Bash at the Regal Edwards Theater promenade located at the center of the shopping mall from noon to 2 p.m. Click here for more information.

The Long Beach Towne Center is at 7575 Carson Blvd.

BEACHWOOD BREWING 12-YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION (Saturday)

Beachwood Brewing is celebrating its 12-year milestone on Saturday, July 15, with festivities at both its Downtown taproom and Bixby Knolls distillery.

Each location will feature unique attractions, from food pop-ups, specialty beers on tap and live entertainment. Beginning at 2 p.m., there will be a complimentary shuttle that will transport guests to and from both locations so guests can check out all the celebration has to offer.

Click here for more information on programming and festivities for the day.

Beachwood Brewing in Downtown is at 210 E. Third St., and the Bixby Knolls location is at 3630 Atlantic Ave.

FREE PRINTMAKING WORKSHOP (Sunday)

If you’ve ever been interested in learning the art of printmaking, this free workshop at the Rod Briggs Memorial Gallery on Sunday, July 16, is a great place to start.

There are many different methods and styles of printmaking, but artists Kiyomi Fukui and Dusty Guerra will show attendees the art of printing ink relief patterns from hand-cut blocks onto origami paper, which you’ll then learn how to fold into cranes.

The two-hour class from 1:30-3:30 p.m. is free to attend and welcome to adults and children. All supplies will be provided. Click here for more information.

The Rod Briggs Memorial Gallery is at 2221 E. Broadway.