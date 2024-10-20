The Festival of Flight drew thousands to the tarmac to check out decades of aerospace history, ride in a helicopter or have their face painted.

Long lines did not deter the thousands who descended upon Long Beach Airport Saturday, in attendance of the city’s 11th Festival of Flight.

Dozens of planes and helicopters, some offering rides for $75 a person, were on display. Lines snaked around the airport, as hundreds jostled to see the inside of the KC-46 Pegasus, an air-to-air military refueling aircraft, and the Flabob Express DC-3, a 1940s era plane that once carried Winston Churchill and the Royal Family.

The event drew thousands, many of whom spent the day standing in line to tour several of the larger aircraft parked on the tarmac. Photo by John Donegan.

A silhouette of a young boy stands over the cockpit, examining its interior and controls before posing for a picture. Photo by John Donegan.

Food trucks and live music attended to more weary guests, who sat and enjoyed the refreshments in shaded awnings.

Children ran amok with the painted faces of tigers, eagles and more, while teens and adults alike tried their hand at the several flight simulators stationed at either corner of the tarmac.

Hundreds of heads jerked to the sky as L.A.-based nonprofit Condor Squadron conducted two flyovers, once in the morning and again in the afternoon, piloting restored World War II fighters.

The event featured live music, including this female singing group that provided some ‘50s-era wartime entertainment. Photo by John Donegan.

Tap dancing and twirls were also performed by the patriotic group of women donned in U.S. themed attire. Photo by John Donegan.

The yearly event is a tribute to aircraft and the pioneers who built the vehicles.

“I’m thrilled to welcome the community to this celebration of our cherished 100-year-old airport, which is a vital part of the fabric of this community and holds a significant legacy in the aviation world,” said 5th District Councilmember Megan Kerr, a keynote speaker at the festival. “This event honors LGB’s rich history and bright future, and I cannot wait to see everyone there.”

For more information on the festival, visit the city’s website.

