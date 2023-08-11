The popular waffle sandwich shop, Bruxie, will replace the now-closed Chronic Tacos on East Ocean Boulevard.

An opening date has not been set, but Bruxie confirmed the new Long Beach location in an email.

“We look forward bringing Bruxie to Long Beach and being a part of the community,” Bruxie Director of Strategic Initiatives Rich DeAugustinis said.

The chain has opened mostly in Southern California, with three locations in Orange County and three in L.A.

Fried chicken and waffle sandwiches (original and Nashville hot) have made the brand popular. The menu also includes chicken tenders, mac and cheese, a burger and all-day breakfast items like a waffle sandwich with fried chicken, bacon and eggs.

There are sweet waffle sandwich options, of course, and shakes.

Bruxie will be located at 3870 East Ocean Blvd.