The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post.

Ghoulish nights and the Day of the Dead are upon us this weekend. Celebrate the anniversary of 2ND & PCH in an otherworldly fashion. The city of Long Beach puts on a creepy, but neighborly carnival. The Day of the Dead comes to life at Marina Green Park. And the kings of classic soul are reincarnated for a special show.

Ghouls’ Night Fall Fest (Thursday, Oct. 31)

Help celebrate 2ND & PCH’s fifth anniversary by coming out to the Ghouls’ Night Fall Fest from 5 to 8 p.m.

There will be live entertainment, music, trick-or-treating and a costume contest where contestants can win trophies and gift cards. The top prize is four tickets to the popular Pixar Putt mini-golf course.

2ND & PCH is at 6400 Pacific Coast Highway. For more information and to register, click here.

Neighborhood Halloween Carnival (Thursday, Oct. 31)

The city of Long Beach Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine, in partnership with the Office of Climate Action and Sustainability, is hosting a free Neighborhood Halloween Carnival at Silverado Park from 4 to 7 p.m.

There will be carnival games and play stations, including haunted hoop games, ring tosses, balloon animals and other family recreational games. You can also create straw bats, Halloween masks, coloring pages and glitter tattoos at arts-and-craft stations. Don’t miss the cake walk, cookie decorating and candy and goody contests.

Silverado Park is at 1545 W. 31st St. For more information, call 562-570-1675 or click here.

Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea (Friday, Nov. 1)

Fuego restaurant at Hotel Maya celebrates Halloween and Dia de los Muertos this weekend with a variety of events, kicking off the festivities with a live performance by Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea, two-time Grammy award-winning and official mariachi band of Disneyland, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The restaurant will mark Dia De los Muertos by hosting a traditional altar for artifacts placed in honor of deceased loved ones. Guests can also have their faces painted from 5 to 9 p.m. by a professional make-up artist.

Hotel Maya is at 700 Queensway Drive. For more information and reservations, call 562-435-7676.

SPONSORED BY THE LANDMARK THEATER Groundhog Day: The Musical at Long Beach Landmark Theater (Nov. 1 – Nov. 17) Experience the Southern California premiere of “Groundhog Day: The Musical” at Long Beach Landmark Theatre, running from Nov. 1 to Nov. 17, 2024. This Broadway and West End smash hit, based on the beloved 1993 film, makes its debut in the magnificent sanctuary of the First Congregational Church of Long Beach. Directed by Megan O’Toole with musical direction by Curtis Heard, the production stars Jay Dysart as Phil Connors, the cynical weatherman caught in a time loop during the annual Groundhog Day celebration. The show features music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin, promising a witty and heartwarming story brought to life by a talented local ensemble cast. Performances are held on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $65 and can be purchased at lblandmark.org/groundhog-day. Don’t miss this unique theatrical experience that combines elaborate sets, stunning costumes, and a touch of theatrical magic in a historic Long Beach venue.

Dia de los Muertos parade and festival (Saturday, Nov. 2)

The city’s ninth annual Dia de los Muertos parade will march down Pine Avenue starting at Third Street at 11 a.m. It ends at Marina Green Park where there will be a coinciding two-day Arte y Ofrendas Festival. Tickets to the festival are $12 to $20, but the parade is free.

The parade starts at Pine and Third. Marina Green Park is at 386 E. Shoreline Drive. For more information, click here.

Kings of Soul (Saturday, Nov. 2)

Long Beach Symphony presents “Kings of Soul” at the Long Beach Arena at 7:30 p.m.

The symphony will play songs like Soul Man, Shop Around, Get Ready, Try a Little Tenderness and Stand By Me to honor kings of classic soul including Marvin Gaye, Jackie Wilson, James Brown, Otis Redding, The Temptations, Al Green, Barry White, Smokey Robinson and Curtis Mayfield.

Long Beach Arena is at 300 E. Ocean Blvd. Tickets start at $35. For more information and tickets, call 562-436-3203, ext. 1 or visit longbeachsymphony.org.