The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

There are plenty of treats around Long Beach for you and your family to enjoy this weekend. Head down to 2ND & PCH where you just might get tricked into believing you were in an ’80s music video. First Congregational Church of Long Beach invites the community to a silent movie screening. The Historical Society of Long Beach takes you on its annual eerie tour through the land of the dead. P3 Theatre presents “Jekyll and Hyde the Musical.” And — of course — there’s Long Beach’s traditional paw parade where our four-legged furry loved ones take center stage, dressed in their scariest costumes.

Haunted by Music Legends (Thursday, Oct. 24)

2ND & PCH presents “Beachside Beats Vibes: Haunted by Music Legends” at the Grand Staircase from 6 to 8 p.m.

The outdoor shopping center is hosting a concert and costume contest featuring Dasha & Friends playing songs from Michael Jackson, Amy Winehouse, Prince, Bill Withers, Selena, and more. Organizers are encouraging everyone to come in costume, with the best ones winning prizes like gift cards.

The Grand Staircase is at 6400 Pacific Coast Highway. For more information and to register, click here.

Silent movie screening with live organ (Friday, Oct. 25)

The Board of Cultural Arts presents “Metropolis,” the 1927 German silent science fiction film with live organ accompaniment by Robert York at First Congregational Church of Long Beach with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

“Metropolis” is set in a futuristic urban dystopia and follows the attempts of Freder, the wealthy son of the city master, and Maria, a saintly figure to the workers, to overcome the vast gulf separating the classes in their city and bring the workers together with Joh Fredersen, the city master. Guests are encouraged to come in costume to kick off Halloween weekend.

First Congregational Church of Long Beach is at 241 Cedar Ave. For more information, click here.

Historical Cemetery Tour (Saturday, Oct. 26)

Historical Society of Long Beach presents its 28th annual Historical Cemetery Tour at Municipal and Sunnyside cemeteries from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In this self-guided all-ages tour, actors will portray the lives of the people at rest in the cemetery. Organizers say each performance lasts about 10 minutes, with performers repeating them every 20 minutes. The performances will run from 9 a.m. to 2:40 p.m., but you should get there by noon to be able to get the full experience.

Municipal and Sunnyside cemeteries are at 1095 and 1151 E. Willow St. Tickets cost $8 and up. For more information and tickets, click here.

Jekyll and Hyde musical (Saturday, Oct. 26)

P3 Theatre presents “Jekyll and Hyde the Musical” in concert at Los Altos United Methodist Church, starting at 4 p.m.

This stage performance is based on the classic Robert Louis Stevenson story about the battle between good and evil, but this version features a score of pop-rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse.

Los Altos United Methodist Church is at 5950 E. Willow St. Tickets cost $35 to $40. For more information and tickets, click here.

Team Spirit Long Beach Cancer 5K (Saturday, Oct. 26)

The 25th annual Team Spirit Long Beach Cancer 5K starts at 7 a.m. at Granada Beach. This event raises funds for the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center.

Granada Beach is at 1 Granada Ave. To register for the walk or to volunteer or donate, click here.

Haute Dog Howl-Oween Parade (Sunday, Oct. 27)

Justin Rudd’s Community Action Team presents the 23rd Annual Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade at the grassy park and path in front of the former Belmont Pool at 2:30 p.m.

Organizers are expecting more than 450 costumed dogs in this popular annual event. It costs $10 to enter a dog in advance and $20 on the day of.

The park is at 4000 E. Olympic Plaza. For more information and to register, click here.