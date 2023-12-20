The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

With Christmas weekend coming up, it is prime time to hang out with family and friends, so we’ve rounded up some final holiday happenings for the season.

This week, there’s a homemade (but high quality) light show, vintage cartoon matinees and a party on the eve of Christmas Eve.

Get to scrollin’!

Carwood Car Wash (Wednesday – Saturday)

From the people that brought you the Haunted Car Wash, Santa’s Winter Wash at Carwood Car Wash is here for its last week from 5 to 8 p.m. from Wednesday, Dec. 20 through Saturday, Dec. 23.

It’s an interactive Christmas tale in which you, the main character, sit in your car (while it gets a wash, of course) as cheerful holiday characters dance around, perform their bits and ask festive riddles all in a quest to find Santa.

A Winter Wash ticket includes photo ops with Santa and Mrs. Claus, their best exterior car wash, hot chocolate and three “Christmas wands,” as well as an air freshener, a microfiber towel and a dashwipe.

Tickets start at $40 per car and can be purchased here. More info here.

Carwood Car Wash is located at 2729 E. Carson St. in Lakewood.

Lights on Falcon (Wednesday – Saturday)

Bixby Knolls resident Joe Hayden has created a professional-quality holiday light show called “Lights on Falcon” from his own house and driveway, running Sundays through Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 11 p.m.

The 30-minute display features over 40,000 LED lights, which are all individually programmed and synchronized to music that visitors can listen to on their car radio at 97.7 FM or 88.7 FM when they drive by.

Those stopping by can also visit their website to choose from over 40 different songs ranging from Christmas music to pop hits and Disney favorites. For kids, there will also be glow sticks and bracelets that flash and change color along with the show.

Hayden asks that guests return light sticks and bracelets at the end of the show, but those interested in taking them home can purchase them here.

Lights on Falcon is located at 4128 Falcon Ave.

Cirque du Noel (Friday – Saturday)

Cirque style entertainment group Aerial Butterflies and JZ Lightshow are performing a free holiday and circus lightshow at a local neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. and 7:40 p.m.

Saturday’s performance will kick off with a 4:30 p.m. with a dance in the street and some jazz from the Baker Brothers musician duo. Bring your friends, family and perhaps some chairs, as seating will be curbside.

The show is free for the public, and tax-deductible donations to support the talent can be made here. More information can be found here.

Cirque du Noel is located at 3033 Pattiz Ave.

Good Time Blood Drive (Friday)

In partnership with the Red Cross, Good Time Cafe is hosting a blood drive on Friday, Dec. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for those that want to give back before Christmas.

The Red Cross will also be handing out long-sleeved “Yeti, set, donate” shirts for everyone who contributes this time (while supplies last).

Click here to sign up and to get more information.

Good Time Cafe is located at 1322 Coronado Ave.

Holiday Cartoon Madness (Saturday – Monday)

The Art Theatre of Long Beach is holding matinees of vintage holiday cartoons and animation for their Christmas Cartoon Weekend Saturday, Dec. 23 to Christmas day at 11 a.m.

They’ll be exploring the rich history of animation, presenting a selection of newly restored and remastered festive classics from legendary animators like the Fleischer cartoons and pioneers behind Betty Boop, Popeye, Koko the Clown and more.

These shows are G-rated and appropriate for the whole family to enjoy.

Tickets start at $12 and can be bought here.

The Art Theatre of Long Beach is located at 2025 E. 4th St.

Santa’s Twerk Shop (Saturday)

Why not prepare for your family gathering on Christmas Eve with a dance party and maybe a bit of a hangover?

Money Team LA is holding the return of Santa’s Twerk Shop on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Lit Venue, featuring DJ Dre Ghost and others.

They’ll be blasting hip-hop, R&B and more all night for this 21 and up event. Fashionable (or ugly) Christmas attire is recommended.

Entry is free before 10:30 p.m., but after that the cover fee starts at $20. Tickets and more information can be found here.

The Lit Venue is located at 2688 E South St.