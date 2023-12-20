Drips Cheesecake, a new dessert shop specializing in dipped cheesecakes, opened Dec. 1 within the former Dirt Dog location near the Traffic Circle.

The shop also offers Dirt Dog hot dogs, smash burgers, tacos and fries.

The concept of the aptly named shop is simple — take a slice of made-from-scratch cheesecake, dip it either white or dark chocolate, and while the chocolate is still hardening, add toppings like Fruity Pebbles, strawberry shortcake and more.

In theory, the concept sounds simple enough, but co-founders Jonathan Cortez and his fiancée Cindy Espinoza say its been a long road to nailing down the perfect process.

The concept was born three years ago after Cortez and Espinoza went on an anniversary vacation to Big Bear, where they came across a chocolate shop that dipped cheesecake bites in chocolate.

“I took the first bite I was like ‘Oh my god, this is like the best thing ever,'” Cortez said.

Their anniversary trip quickly turned into a business planning trip.

Cortez, who had always loved cheesecake, knew right then that he wanted figure out how to make the perfect cheesecake from scratch.

“We were not bakers, but we knew our lives would change forever if we came up with a good cheesecake,” Cortez said. “It’s a mixture of a New York-style and a Chicago-style.”

Cortez’ cheesecake isn’t overly sweet, but it is extremely creamy, dense.

Once they nailed a recipe down, they started producing their own dipped cakes from home before taking their concept on the road. The couple, who met in Belmont Shore, started popping up at local events all over the area like the 626 Night Market and in Long Beach at Dirt Dog.

Over time, the couple forged a friendship with Timothy Cam, the founder the LA-based gourmet hot dog eatery. When Dirt Dog’s Long Beach location closed, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to take over the space and give their concept a permanent home with help from Dirt Dog.

“We’ve been really fortunate to have them in our lives,” Cortez said. “They’ve been super nice to us, they kind of took us under their wing.”

Cam and others from the Dirt Dog concept helped Cortez craft a food menu so the dessert shop also offers savory items like a “Drips Dog” hot dog with mayo, avocado spread, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli or fries topped with crispy hot chicken, cheese sauce and more.

“We love Long Beach. We met here, we always used to come hang out here and we always wanted to open in Long Beach,” Corez said. “We’re here to serve you guys. We’re waiting.”

Drips Cheesecake is at 1950 Ximeno Avenue. Drips is open from11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. The shop will stay open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday