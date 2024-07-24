The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Summertime is in full blast in Long Beach as another eventful weekend is upon us. Golden Sails Hotel hosts the 2024 Surf Guitar 101 Convention. Disability Pride will be celebrated at Harvey Milk Promenade Park. Act Out Theatre Company puts a unique spin on an old monster movie in “Frankenstein 1930.” If you prefer dinner and an audience participation show, Courtyard by Marriott is the place to be. Shopping is always a pleasure when you can do it outdoors and in a festive environment. Finally, a local artist opens her exhibition at Greenly Art Space.

2024 Surf Guitar 101 Convention (Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28)

A previous Surf Guitar Convention. Photo courtesy Tom D. Kline.

Golden Sails Hotel hosts the 2024 Surf Guitar 101 Convention Friday through Sunday.

Since 2008, the convention has grown and expanded into what is now considered one of the most important live music events of its kind in the world. It features the very best in traditional, modern and cutting-edge international, national and local bands performing and celebrating the widely adored yet still niche genre of instrumental surf music. In addition to the live performances, the convention provides a unique opportunity to shop for one of the greatest selections of surf music-related products under one roof, including: CDs, LPs, 7 inches, 10 inches, DVDs, t-shirts, books, posters, other paper ephemera, Tiki mugs, guitar pedals, accessories and more. The event also offers attendees the rare chance to meet, mingle and get to know other fans from all over the world.

The Golden Sails Hotel is at 6285 E. Pacific Coast Highway. For more information, tickets and a schedule, visit surfguitar101festival.com.

Disability Pride (Friday, July 26)

The Disability Pride flag. File photo.

Harvey Milk Promenade Park hosts the Third Annual Long Beach Disability Pride Celebration from 5 to 7 p.m.

This year’s event will feature a lineup of inspiring speakers and performers, including featured dancer in a wheelchair from “So You Think You Can Dance,” Kaylee Bays. Bays is a part-time wheelchair user who was featured in Disney California Adventure Theme Park’s hit “Rogers: the Musical,” which ran all summer long at the Hyperion Theater last summer. In addition, there will be speeches from disability activists Deaka McClain, Dr. Sue Elhessen, Maxwell Joy, Sunjay Smith, Preston and Councilwoman Mary Zendejas. There will be music, free food, resource booths, and opportunities for networking and community building. All are welcome to attend and join in the celebration at this family-friendly event.

Harvey Milk Promenade Park is at 185 E. Third St. For more information, visit lbdisabilitypride.com.

Frankenstein 1930 (Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27)

Act Out Theatre Company Long Beach presents “Frankenstein 1930” at the Little Theatre at Compton College Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Harking back to the original concept of the old monster movie Frankenstein, this version amplifies the film’s suspenseful horror and adds greater depth of character and motivation as well as a new and different love story. All of the eagerly anticipated elements are here: the stone-walled laboratory, the crazed scientist, angry villagers, a swooning heroine, a fearful storm and the hideous yet pathetic, deadly creature with its confused mind and powerful, undisciplined body. The final confrontation between the doctor and the creature produces a startling surprise.

The Little Theatre is located at 1111 E. Artesia Blvd. in Compton. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online at actoutlb.com.

Dinner Detective Murder Mystery (Saturday, July 27)

Courtyard by Marriott presents “The Hollywood Hit” from 6 to 9:15 p.m.

North America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theater show is now playing in Long Beach. Solve a hilarious true crime mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a prime suspect before you know it.

Courtyard by Marriott is at 500 E. First Street. For tickets, click here.

Mermaid Invade (Saturday, July 27)

Dreamer’s Market presents its “Mermaid Invade” pop-up event at the 2nd & PCH Shopping Center from 1 to 6 p.m.

Enjoy shopping with local vendors, live DJ, photo op, permanent jewelry, face painting, mermaid meet and greets, gifts toss games, crafts and more.

The 2nd & PCH Shopping Center is on Seaport Way at 6400 E. Pacific Coast Highway. For more information, visit 2ndandpch.com.

‘Hope and Bone’ Opening Reception (Saturday, July 27)

Hope and Bone. courtesy of Kimberly Hocking.

Greenly Art Space hosts the opening reception of “Hope and Bone: An Apothecary of Small Acts,” a solo exhibition by Kimberly Hocking from 6 to 9 p.m.

Work in this exhibition spans the artist’s life, from artwork created with her brother, John, when she was just 17, to a large metal sculpture welded together when pregnant with her first child, photographs taken during an artist’s residency last year as well as an ongoing performance piece.

Greenly Art Space is at 2698 Junipero Ave., Suite 113 in Signal Hill. The exhibition will be open to view by appointment only through mid-October. To schedule an appointment, call 562-533-4020.