The following is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo/Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

This weekend in Long Beach is a celebratory one. We’ve found three different festivals celebrating barbecue, silent films, and Asian American and Pacific Islander literature. This weekend also marks a special 10-year anniversary of a beloved book swap, and our list includes a couple of ideal Mother’s Day activities that aren’t food-related. If you’re looking for places to dine on Mother’s Day, check out this list.

Get to scrollin’!

FESTIVAL OF AAPI BOOKS (Saturday)

After a successful inaugural event last year, the annual event celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander authors and literature returns to the Billie Jean King Main Library Saturday, May 13.

The celebration has a full lineup of meet-and-greets, live readings, panels and lectures as well as live entertainment and demonstrations meant to honor and uplift AAPI communities and cultures within Long Beach and beyond.

The celebration is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend. An RSVP is recommended. Click here for more information on the event and to reserve a spot.

The Billie Jean King Main Library is at 200 W. Broadway.

36th ANNUAL AVALON SILENT FILM SHOWCASE (Saturday)

The Catalina Museum for Art and History pays tribute to the 1920s film era on Saturday, May 13 with a special double-feature screening of the silent films “The White Shadow” and “Upstream” at the historic Avalon Casino Theatre on Catalina Island.

Guests will not only experience the films as they were originally intended, with live music accompaniment, but the selected films are rare chances to experience cinema that was almost lost to the public. The 1923 film “The White Shadow,” considered to be Alfred Hitchcock’s first film, was thought to be lost until discovered in New Zealand in 2011 and preserved by the National Film Preservation Foundation in 2013. The second film “Upstream” by director John Ford in 1927 is also a rare specimen. According to the museum, only 15% of Ford’s silent films have been preserved, with “Upstream” only rediscovered in 2009.

Tickets to the film showcase cost $25; museum members may purchase tickets for $20. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

The Avalon Casino Theatre is at 1 Casino Way, Casino Building, Avalon.

LONG BEACH BBQ FESTIVAL (Saturday)

Organized by local family-owned barbecue pop-up Axiom Kitchen, a new food festival on Saturday, May 13 will celebrate all manner and styles of barbecue cuisine.

Over seven local barbecue businesses are setting up shop at Trademark Brewing, where guests can try a wide assortment of grilled and broiled meats from ribs to tri-tip to red-ringed brisket. Confirmed participating restaurants include Axiom Kitchen, Oso Good BBQ, Chef T, LB Homerun Dogs N More, Full Send BBQ, Brother’s Keeper BBQ and El Flaco y La Guerra BBQ.

The festival is from 1 to 8 p.m. and is free to attend (food is not). Click here for more information.

Trademark Brewing is at 233 E. Anaheim St.

RILEY’S RED WAGON BOOK SWAP 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY (Saturday)

Of the many events local community organizer Justin Rudd puts on each year, the Riley’s Red Wagon Book Swap is one that was enjoyed all year round. The wagon was always stationed in front of Rudd’s various homes throughout the years, where locals could visit the wagon to pick up or exchange a book from the massive collection (some 350 books and magazines are there at any given time). And on Saturday, May 13 this little book wagon turns 10.

To commemorate the red wagon book swap, Rudd has organized a gathering where guests are invited to bring five books to add to the pile. Guests are also invited to take some home if they’d like. Rudd will be speaking about the book swap and its origin story, including remarks about his late English bulldog, Riley, whom the wagon was named after.

The event starts at noon. Refreshments will be provided. Click here for more information.

Find the book swap at 3040 E. First St.

FOLD AND ROLL: WORKSHOP ON THE ART OF ORIGAMI AND SUSHI MAKING (Saturday)



A lesser-known fact about Rancho Los Alamitos, the historic rancho and gardens in East Long Beach, was its history of Japanese lease farmers and their families who lived on the property many years ago. On Saturday, May 13, Rancho Los Alamitos is leaning into that history with a unique origami and sushi-making workshop.

Attendees will learn how to make a sushi roll by hand from chef Andrew Anderson from Bluebird Haus Sushi. Afterward, guests will be able to try saki and learn to fold various animal-shaped origami from an instructor at the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden.

Other refreshments such as coffee, tea and mimosas will also be offered during the workshop. The event costs $85; $65 for Rancho Los Alamitos members. All supplies are included in the ticket price. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Rancho Los Alamitos is at 6400 E. Bixby Road.

“MAMMA MIA” FILM SCREENINGS AT THE ART THEATRE (Saturday & Sunday)

Families looking to make a day out of Mother’s Day celebrations might consider catching a matinee screening of the musical “Mamma Mia” at the Art Theatre this weekend, which is showing screenings on Saturday and Sunday in honor of the holiday.

Both screenings on May 13 and 14 are at 11 a.m. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and children under 12.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

The Art Theatre of Long Beach is at 2025 E. Fourth St.

MOTHER’S DAY MARKET (Sunday)

The popular Arts and Crafts Fair at the Marketplace is hosting a Mother’s Day-themed market Sunday, May 14.

In addition to over 30 vendors selling one-of-a-kind gifts such as jewelry, soaps, clothing and home goods, guests can also participate in a Mother’s Day-themed flower planting and painting project. The event also features live music and other free crafts for children.

Click here for more information. The event is free to attend.

The Arts and Crafts Fair is at 6475 Pacific Coast Highway.

