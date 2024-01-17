A new five-episode comedy series starring Vince Staples will be released next month on Netflix, the streaming giant announced today.

“The Vince Staples Show” will premiere on the streaming platform on Feb. 15 and will be loosely based on the 30-year-old rapper’s life in Long Beach.

“Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s…not?” according to a Netflix synopsis of the show.

“Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does.”

Netflix first announced Staples would be getting his own show last year. On Monday, Staples teased the premiere of the show with a social media post on X simply saying “The Vince Staples Show.”

The trailer, which dropped on Wednesday, shows Staples, who plays himself, getting into several precarious situations. It also teased an appearance from rapper Rick Ross.

The Vince Staples Show. On Netflix Feb 15th❗️ pic.twitter.com/53i9I2KZ5Q — vince (@vincestaples) January 17, 2024

Staples was born in Compton but grew up in the Ramona Park area of North Long Beach, which has served as a major inspiration throughout his artistic career.

In his most recent album, “Ramona Park Broke My Heart,” released in 2022, Staples looks back at his life growing into young adult in Long Beach and the violence he experienced in his community.

Staples’ new show follows a similar theme and is based on two vignettes he released on YouTube in 2019 under the same name.

The new show will be executively produced by Staples alongside “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, Corey Smyth, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams and William Stefan Smith.

Edelman and Williams previously worked with Barris on Kid Cudi’s animated show “Entergalactic“.

“The Vince Staples Show” is the rapper’s biggest acting role to date. Previously, he played a minor role in “Dope” (2015), had a cameo in an episode of “Insecure” and appeared as a recurring character in “Abbott Elementary.”