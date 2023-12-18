If Christmas is around the corner, surprise — that means New Years Eve is around the next. Have you made plans yet? Didn’t think so.

Luckily, Long Beach has a whole haul of events and parties happening on Dec. 31 with admission prices ranging from $19 on up to $1,750 for some serious glitz and glam on the big night.

Below you’ll find options for parties on the water, a punk-rock show with a “Countdown to Chaos,” a boozy bar crawl Downtown and of course, fireworks.

Cheers and remember to coordinate a sober driver, an Uber or ride Long Beach Transit to get around if you’ll be drinking.

The Queen Mary

On the big night, the historic ocean liner will host a New Year’s Eve party with live music, specialty food and drinks, multiple countdown locations, party favors and more. Tickets start at $169 and the party will last from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Queen Mary is at 1126 Queens Highway.

The Queen Mary is at 1126 Queens Highway.

Downtown Bar Crawl

For those who don't want to choose just one celebration Downtown, the NYE Bar Crawl may just be the answer. Starting at The Harbor, tickets include all-access passes to over 10+ New Year's Eve parties, drink discount tickets, and a map of participating bars, lounges and night clubs including The Ordinaire, Long Beach Taco Company and more. A limited amount of early bird tickets priced at $19 (plus fees) are available now.

The Harbor is at 130 Pine Ave.

The Harbor is at 130 Pine Ave.

Fireworks shows on the waterfront

Long Beach is hosting its annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront with two fireworks shows to ring in 2024.

A “spectacular” display will light up the skyline once on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m., and again at midnight to ring in the new year. Spectators may want to snag spots near the water in Downtown, in Rainbow Lagoon Park, Shoreline Village or Alamitos Beach.

Bamboo Club

New Years Eve at the Bamboo Club will have you dancing all night long with live burlesque performances in the heated outdoor tent and local DJ Dennis Owens keeping it bumping indoors. The kitchen will be open late and tables for four guests are available inside and out for $125 that will include a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. General admission is only $20 presale and will be $25 at the door.

Bamboo Club is at 3522 E. Anaheim St.

Bamboo Club is at 3522 E. Anaheim St.

OFF!, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, and more at Alex’s Bar

If you're looking for a little punk-rock edge and rowdiness before you ring in the new year, the third night of Frankie and the Witch Fingers' residency at Alex's bar will feature special guest OFF! along with The Schizophonics and DJs Elissa & Jose (Casa Magica). The "Countdown to Chaos" starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are on sale for $64.38.

Alex's Bar is at 2913 E. Anaheim St.

Alex’s Bar is at 2913 E. Anaheim St.

Vegas in LB at Gaslamp

The 8th annual "Vegas in Long Beach" party at the Gaslamp is going to have everything from casino games like blackjack and roulette, to a cigar lounge and bottle service. General admission starts at $45 and for $135 you get a VIP ticket that includes all your drinks (but not tips), dinner packages for $135 to $275 that get you a four course meal featuring boneless short rib, tuscan chicken and a raspberry cheesecake dessert. VIP booths for $1,750 (and up to ten people) are available to purchase.

6251 E. Pacific Coast Highway.

6251 E. Pacific Coast Highway.

Howling Twenties at Wicked Wolf

Part of a special Roaring Twenties themed night at the Wicked Wolf, you can buy tickets to the private upstairs buffet they're presenting in collaboration with Chef Melissa Ramsay for just $75. The meal includes a cocktail and midnight champagne, and there will be live music downstairs in the main bar with plenty of room for dancing in your dapper-est attire.

The Wicked Wolf is located at 2332 Pacific Ave.

The Wicked Wolf is located at 2332 Pacific Ave.

New Years Fireworks Cruise by Harbor Breeze

Harbor Breeze Cruises is throwing a party aboard La Espada that will voyage around the harbor for a great vantage point of the fireworks that will light up the downtown skyline. The boat boards at 8:30 p.m. at Dock #2 in Rainbow Harbor Marina and onboard you can buy drinks at the (cash) bar, eat hors d'oeuvre and dance to the live DJ with stunning views all around. Tickets cost $90.

Rainbow Harbor Marina is located at 100 Aquarium Way.

Rainbow Harbor Marina is located at 100 Aquarium Way.

Food and Dining Reporter Caitlin Antonios contributed to this report.