California’s first women-focused sports bar is officially open at Long Beach’s Marketplace shopping complex.

Hundreds of spectators were on hand for the grand opening ceremony Friday afternoon at the Watch Me! Sports Bar at the southeast corner of Second Street and Pacific Coast Highway.

We profiled the bar’s owners, Jax Diener and Emme Eddy, in a story last month. You can read about them and their decision to open the bar here.

Diener told us the bar’s name came from her days playing sports.

“It always seemed whenever someone would tell me I couldn’t do something or not believe in me, all that did was fuel my fire and I would just think, ‘Watch me,’” she said.

Notable female athletes were part of Friday’s ceremony including Penny Toler, a Cal State Long Beach alum who was the first female athlete to have her jersey retired in Staples Center after a distinguished career as a player and general manager for the LA Sparks.

Long Beach mayor Rex Richardson was also in attendance along with representatives from Congressman Robert Garcia’s office and the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Watch Me! Sports Bar is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day at 6527 E Pacific Coast Hwy.