A man is dead and a woman has been hospitalized following a crash Tuesday night just north of St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach, according to authorities.

Few details about what led up to the crash were immediately available. Police said they were notified of the crash between two cars just before midnight and responded to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Anaheim Street.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

One of the drivers, whom police identified only as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a woman, was transported to a local hospital where she is currently in stable condition, police said. No further details were available.

This is a breaking news story, it will be updated.