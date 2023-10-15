One person was killed and six others were hurt in a crash on Shoreline Drive in Downtown Long Beach Saturday night, according to authorities.

Few details were immediately available, but police advised people to avoid Shoreline Drive between Pine Avenue and Chestnut Avenue.

Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jake Heflin said rescue crews were called to a crash at Shoreline Drive and Aquarium Way just after 6:30 p.m.

He said firefighters transported five patients to local hospitals, one person was treated at the scene and one person died at the scene.

Hugo Jimenez, who works as a vendor along Shoreline Drive, said he witnessed the crash. He said a white vehicle going westbound ran a red light and then crashed into a woman pushing a child in a stroller and then into vehicles in the opposite lane.

Another witness, Nicholas Gallucci said he was getting funnel cakes for his family from one of the food trucks along Shoreline Drive when he heard tires squeal.

He said that’s when he saw a driver that was traveling westbound on Shoreline Drive run a red light and then swerve in an effort to avoid a car making a turn at the intersection.

As they swerved, the driver struck two pedestrians crossing the street before crashing head-on into multiple vehicles in the opposite lane, Gallucci said.

The impact flung one of the pedestrians 20 to 30 feet across the road, knocking her unconscious, Gallucci said.

Paramedics soon arrived and began tending to the injured people, Gallucci said.

“The whole thing was very sad,” he said. “It was very traumatic.”

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.