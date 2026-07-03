Long Beach firefighters will mark the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks by hosting their first-ever stair-climb fundraiser.

On Sept. 12 this year, the public is invited to join at least 100 LBFD firefighters who will climb 110 flights of stairs, a reference to the height of the World Trade Center towers in New York, where 343 firefighters and thousands of others were killed in 2001.

They will do so by climbing 22 stories at Long Beach’s World Trade Center a total of five times – a grand total of 2,200 steps. There are 400 slots still available for anyone who wants to join the climb.

Anyone interested in participating can sign up here for $50 each. Proceeds will go to the Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the FDNY Fire Family Transport Foundation, LBFD firefighter Phil Hanlen said at a news conference on Thursday.

Long Beach firefighter Charles Hakopian gives opening remarks at a press conference in downtown Long Beach on Thursday, July 2, 2026, announcing a stair climb to commemorate 9/11. Photo by John Donegan.

Hanlen has had the idea for the climb since 2006, when he and LBFD Capt. Charles Hakopian both joined the department, Hakopian said.

In June, the two traveled to New York, along with two other Long Beach firefighters, to visit the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. While there, they also met with a retired New York fire captain who worked at Ground Zero for three days following the attacks, Hakopian said.

Their trip left a profound impression on them, especially because they participated in the Tunnel to Towers Foundation climb – making the 104-story trek up the newly built World Trade Center.

With the Long Beach event, they’re hoping to create an opportunity for people to “reflect, remember and pay tribute with every step,” LBFD Chief Dennis Buchanan said at the news conference.

There will be hydration stations on several floors at Long Beach’s World Trade Center, Hakopian said, along with commemorative photos honoring the 9/11 victims.

The event will also feature a moment of silence and a reception following the climb, which will have local food vendors and a beer garden, Hakopian said. Those interested can attend the reception for $25 each.

Volunteer opportunities are also available and can be found here.

“For firefighters, September 11 is more than just a date in history,” Buchanan said. “It is a reminder of the courage, selflessness and commitment that define our profession.”