Drivers who rely on the 605 Freeway should brace for some lane reductions and detours starting Monday night as Caltrans prepares for construction on the stretch of the freeway between Katella Avenue and the 91 Freeway.

The intermittent closures will begin Monday night and last through Friday, Dec. 1, according to a news release from Caltrans. They will affect on-ramp and off-ramp access and reduce lanes at night throughout the week.

The list of closures includes:

The two right lanes of both the northbound and southbound 605 Freeway will be closed from Katella Avenue to just before the 91 Freeway from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.

Just south of the 91 Freeway, three lanes of northbound and southbound traffic will be closed each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The connectors from the eastbound and westbound 91 Freeway to the northbound and southbound 605 Freeways are expected to be closed each night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On-ramps and off-ramps will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night along the northbound and southbound 605 each night between Katella Avenue and South Street. However, Caltrans says no two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.

For realtime closure information from Caltrans click here.

The construction work is part of the “Super 605” corridor project that aims to rehab the busy freeway that connects Long Beach to the 210 Freeway where the 605 ends in Duarte. State officials announced it received over $273 million in federal funding for the project that will be completed in three segments, with the stretch that runs along Long Beach’s eastern border starting work first.

Work on the stretch of roughly 96 lane miles will include replacing distressed pavement and concrete slabs, installing new signage and striping and applying a treatment to ramps and connectors to reduce cars skidding on their surfaces.

In Long Beach, the improvements will also include an in-roadway warning light system at the southbound Spring Street exit where cars exit out near bike lanes that run alongside El Dorado Park.

The Long Beach section is anticipated to cost about $73 million with work finishing in early 2028, according to Caltrans. The entire project is expected to conclude in early 2030.

Caltrans is recommending the 710 or 5 freeways as alternate routes and detour signs will be in place for drivers who need to navigate through the construction area.