Two people were killed and at least two other people were injured during a multi-vehicle crash this morning at a freeway transition road in Cerritos, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 6:35 a.m. on a transition road connecting the eastbound 91 Freeway to the southbound 605 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Paramedics dispatched to the location at 6:40 a.m. rushed at least two people to a hospital, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

The crash involved a white pickup truck, a silver pickup truck and a big rig, with at least one person trapped inside a vehicle.

All eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway at the 605 Freeway were closed at 6:54 a.m. The roadway was cleared at 11:38 a.m.

