Nearly 50,000 Long Beach households enrolled in a program that subsidizes their broadband access may see their internet bill increase by the end of this April if Congress doesn’t approve more funding for the initiative, known as the U.S. Affordable Connectivity Program.

The ACP, which has had an enrollment freeze since Feb. 8, allocated $14.2 billion to give qualifying low-income households across the country discounts of up to $30 a month for internet service since Dec. 2021.

A group of senators introduced a bill in January that would extend $7 billion in funding to continue the program. It’s since been referred to the appropriations committee.

The Long Beach City Council voted unanimously on Feb. 20 to support a resolution urging Congress to provide the funding, saying high-speed internet is an urgent need for underserved communities and a “failure to continue the program would widen the digital divide.”

To prepare for the possibility that the funding won’t come through, the city’s Technology and Innovation Department is encouraging enrolled residents to take these steps to stay informed and prepare for potential changes to their internet plans:

Frequently check emails and mail from internet service providers for information and updates regarding ACP benefits.

Contact ISPs for questions about how the end of the ACP will affect their monthly bill, then choose to continue or cancel their current plan.

Check the Federal Communications Commission’s website here for a list of frequently asked questions and guidance for internet access post-ACP, available in both English and Spanish.

Contact the Universal Service Administrative Co. ACP Support Center at 877-384-2575 for assistance with ACP wind-down and information on benefits.

Information will also be available on the city’s social media pages, city newsletter and through the Digital Inclusion Resource Hotline at 562-570-7000, which will call residents back within two business days.

Free WiFi is also available at any Long Beach Public Library location and at these city Parks.

“The city remains committed to increasing access to critical, affordable and reliable internet connectivity, which allows Long Beach residents full participation in society and the modern economy,” Director of Technology and Innovation Lea Eriksen said in a statement.

Currently, about 47,000 out of nearly 79,000 total eligible households in Long Beach receive internet access through the ACP — around 60% enrollment of those who qualify.

More information on the U.S. Affordable Connectivity Program can be found here. For more information on the city’s Digital Inclusion Initiative, click here.