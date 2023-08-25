With Long Beach public schools resuming session next week, the city is reopening its afterschool programs to help students get back into the swing of things.

The city has multiple program options available.

For students who don’t have reliable internet access, Community Learning Hubs will offer a free and safe space for students to access high-speed internet as well as opportunities to participate in after-school activities including tutoring, sports and fitness activations.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 28, students ages 5-14 can visit one of the four learning hubs sites from 3-6 p.m. on weekdays only.

Those sites include:

Houghton Park (6301 Myrtle Ave.) Phone: (562) 570-1640

McBride Park (1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave) Phone: (562) 570-1605

Orizaba Park (1435 Orizaba Ave.) Phone: (562) 570-1427

Veterans Park (101 E. 28th St.) Phone: (562) 570-1695

Access to the learning hubs is free, but students must reserve a spot by calling or visiting the participating library. Registration is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Click here for more information.

The city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine will also again be offering its free After School Program next week for kids ages 5 to 12, which will offer homework assistance, activities and games on weekday afternoons in parks throughout the city. The program kicks off Monday, Aug. 28, and pre-registration is required. Find more information here.

Meanwhile, Long Beach’s Mobile Recess Program, which begins Sept. 5, offers safe and supervised places for students to play. Some of the activities will include arts and crafts, sports, physical fitness and outdoor games.

The Mobile Recess Program will be held at the following locations this fall:

Mondays and Thursdays, 2 to 4:30 p.m. Grace Park (361 E. Plymouth St.)

Tuesdays and Fridays, 3 to 5:30 p.m. Rose Park, corner of Orizaba Avenue and Eighth Street

Wednesdays, 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Hudson Park (2335 Webster Ave.)



The Mobile Recess Program is free to attend but registration is required. To register, those interested must apply in person at one of the site locations. Registration is available on a first-come, first-serve basis and opens on Sept. 5. The program ends Dec. 22. Click here for more information.