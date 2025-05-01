Film crews will be taking advantage of the newly revamped mid-century modern design at the City Center hotel in Downtown Long Beach to shoot footage for an Apple TV+ show through Saturday.

A person familiar with the project said the filming is for the second season of a show produced for the streaming service.

The City Center hotel was built in 1961, but underwent renovation by Paloma Communities before reopening late last year. It has 50 rooms and houses the Olive & Rose restaurant, run by local siblings Philip and Lauren Pretty.

City Center hotel was also featured in the recent Netflix show Griselda, which was set in Miami with Sofia Vergara playing the lead role.

Road closures are in place through Saturday at 7 p.m. for the curb and bike lane on the north side of Third Street from Atlantic Avenue to Linden Avenue.

Parking is prohibited through Saturday at 7 p.m. on the west side of Atlantic Avenue from Fourth Street to Broadway and the north and south sides of Third Street from Atlantic Avenue to Linden Avenue.