A woman who was killed after being struck by a car while crossing Pacific Coast Highway on Sunday has been identified by county authorities.

Alecia McCullough, 43, was identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office. She is the third person to die on PCH since the start of the year.

Officers responded around 8:10 p.m. Sunday to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Cherry Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Long Beach Fire Department paramedics also responded and discovered McCullough on the roadway, then pronounced her dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, an unspecified vehicle was being driven west on Pacific Coast Highway, west of Cherry Avenue and struck McCullough, who was crossing PCH outside a crosswalk.

Witnesses said the woman had passed through an Arco gas station and was crossing PCH on her way to a laundromat across the street when she was struck by a vehicle. One bystander, Tammy Long, said the woman appeared to be riding a bicycle when a car hit her and dragged her several yards.

Long said she’s seen multiple fatal accidents along that stretch of the highway and that more needs to be done to increase visibility.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative during the investigation.

Distracted or impaired driving do not appear to have contributed to the crash, police said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7355. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Reporter Fernando Haro Garcia contributed to this report.