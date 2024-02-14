A bicyclist is in stable but critical condition after colliding with a car Sunday night, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Second Street and Bay Shore Avenue at 8:15 p.m., according to LBPD, when both the driver and the cyclist entered the intersection on a red light.

The bicyclist, a 32-year-old a woman, was making a left turn, while the driver was going straight just before the collision, LBPD spokesperson Richard Mejia confirmed.

A doctor happened to be near the crash and rendered aid until Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived to take the bicyclist to a local hospital, according to LBFD spokesperson Brian Fisk.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police, the department said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

LBPD said speed is not believed to be a factor for this accident, but noted there have been resident concerns over excessive speeding in the area. To deter speeding, LBPD said it has increased patrols and placed “speed trailers,” or approach radar, on Second Street at Bay Shore Avenue and Livingston Drive.