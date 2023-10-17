A Rite Aid in Bixby Knolls is set to close as part of the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, according to court motions that received approval from a judge on Tuesday.
The store at 4402 Atlantic Ave. is one of 16 shops in an initial round of closures throughout Los Angeles and Orange counties.
Rite Aid plans to shutter 154 stores across the U.S., including 31 in California, in this first round of closures, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in New Jersey.
A timeline for the closures has not been released.
The other Southland stores set for closure are:
- 4044 Eagle Rock Blvd., Los Angeles
- 4046 S. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles
- 7859 Firestone Blvd., Downey
- 935 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank
- 139 N. Grand Ave., Covina
- 13905 Amar Road, La Puente
- 920 E. Valley Blvd., Alhambra
- 959 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles
- 15800 Imperial Highway, La Mirada
- 24829 Del Prado, Dana Point
- 30222 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel
- 19701 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda
- 1406 W. Edinger Ave., Santa Ana
- 3029 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa
- 8509 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine