A Rite Aid in Bixby Knolls is set to close as part of the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, according to court motions that received approval from a judge on Tuesday.

The store at 4402 Atlantic Ave. is one of 16 shops in an initial round of closures throughout Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Rite Aid plans to shutter 154 stores across the U.S., including 31 in California, in this first round of closures, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in New Jersey.

A timeline for the closures has not been released.

The other Southland stores set for closure are: