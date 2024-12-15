Firefighters doused a blaze that charred about an acre of brush and up to 20 palm trees near Studebaker Road and Second Street on Saturday night.

The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. at the major intersection, which is just east of many popular bars, restaurants and shopping centers on Second Street.

It took 15 firefighters about two hours to completely douse the flames, according to Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jack Crabtree.

Video from the scene showed flames climbing palm trees just off Second Street while engines poured water on the blaze.

Brush Fire, Arson Suspected @CitizenApp E 2nd St & N Studebaker Rd Yesterday 10:57:48 PM PST

Crabtree said there were nearby powerlines, but it appears firefighters were able to stop the fire’s advance before they were affected.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine what caused the blaze, Crabtree said.