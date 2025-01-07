Caltrans will host a public meeting in Long Beach Thursday to discuss the long-term closure of the Vincent Thomas Bridge as part of a $706 million renovation.

It’s the third meeting held since the department announced in October its plans to close the 61-year-old bridge for 16 months of construction projected to start in late 2025 or early 2026.

The purpose of the meeting is to gather input from the public on the development of detour routes during the closure. An estimated 53,000 vehicles — including 4,600 heavy trucks — travel across the bridge daily. Traffic will be rerouted through nearby streets along paths that have not yet been determined.

Caltrans has previously assured this is the fastest, safest and cheapest option forward. Previous estimates found construction could take up to three years if the bridge remained partially open.

During the closure, crews will replace the bridge’s decaying surface deck. Renovations will include replacing seismic sensors and medians with an upgraded system.

Restoration was spurred by a 2021 structural report that found the bridge’s concrete deck had “deteriorated due to concrete fatigue by heavy truck traffic.”

The meeting Thursday will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Billie Jean King Main Library in Long Beach (200 W. Broadway).

Caltrans is also asking residents to take part in their survey, offered in English and Spanish.

For more information on the project, click here. If you want to watch the last meeting, click on the link provided.