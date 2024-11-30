Long Beach is seeking to establish an opioid treatment facility in West Long Beach and to add 16 new mental health beds at a shelter near Drake Park for those suffering from a mental health crisis.

The funds to pay for the construction and services would potentially come from Proposition 1, a state bond passed in March that is expected to generate up to $4.4 billion to expand behavioral health capacity.

“For Long Beach, this funding presents a significant opportunity to strengthen local mental and behavioral health infrastructure, especially for vulnerable populations like individuals experiencing homelessness and those struggling with substance use and mental health disorders,” Deputy City Manager Teresa Chandler said in a recent memo.

The drug treatment center would include case management and the use of “harm reduction” strategies, including use of Narcan, which reverses an overdose from opioids.

Long Beach has seen a sharp rise in overdose deaths from methamphetamine and fentanyl. Officials said 294 people died of an overdose between 2018 and 2022, and more than three-quarters of those deaths were caused by fentanyl, a powerful and sometimes lethal synthetic drug used for pain relief.

The new 2,400 square foot treatment center would be located in the parking lot at the Multi-Service Center, the city’s hub for homeless services in West Long Beach.

The psychiatric beds, meanwhile, would be located at a shelter at 702 W. Anaheim Ave., where there are now 85 emergency beds. The proposed addition would add another 16 beds for acute psychiatric hospitalization and other treatment.

The beds would be intended for those who have been discharged from nearby hospitals or crisis units but require additional stabilization before moving to permanent housing or longer term care.

The city did not say how much the new facilities would cost; the memo said they are working to develop a budget and submit an application for state funds by the deadline on Dec. 13.

A virtual meeting to get public input on the application proposals will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. Attendees can ask questions, provide feedback and learn more. Pre-registration is required to attend.