A driver took off on foot after a crash with a Metro A Line train in Long Beach Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The driver turned in front of the train at Long Beach Boulevard and 19th Street at around 1:55 p.m., according to authorities.

The resulting collision crushed a portion of the car’s side and damaged the train.

“Long Beach Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and assisted riders off the train; however, no injuries were reported,” police said.

A car turned in front of a metro train in Long Beach on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, leaving both of them damaged. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The driver and a passenger in the car both took off on foot, according to police, who are still investigating.