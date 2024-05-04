Even in an era littered with crooked attorneys facing disbarment, heavy fines and prison sentences, Michael John Aventti is an all-star. You probably remember his dramatic fall from grace after soaring to fame in 2018 while representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against then-President Donald Trump.

Indicted not merely for a bad act or two, the former Newport Beach lawyer is imprisoned now, serving a 19-year term without possibility of parole for an impressive array of criminal convictions, including attempting to extort Nike and defrauding Daniels, as well as tax evasion and embezzlement.

The millions of dollars he obtained illegally mostly went toward paying for an opulent lifestyle that included his home in Newport Beach, with an estimated worth of more than $17 million, a partnership for a private jet and expensive race cars including Porsches and Ferraris, which he drove competitively in prestigious races including the 24 Hours of Daytona, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and, in 2013, the Grand Prix of Long Beach when he posted a DNF (Did Not Finish) after his Porsche was involved in a dust-up on Lap 5 and exited the race.

Now everything’s gone or going to help pay fines and more than $10.8 million he owes to four clients and the IRS.

And, of course, Avenatti no longer lives in Newport Beach, but he’s still at a waterfront location, serving time at the Federal Corrections Institute on Terminal Island.

The prison has a fairly fascinating history, being built on acreage that was added to Terminal Island from the destruction in the late 1920s of a chunk of land known as Deadman’s Island that had been impeding access to the burgeoning ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles.

The addition of the island’s remains added some 65 acres to Terminal Island, which was used to build FCI Terminal Island, which opened its doors, somewhat less than hospitably, in 1938.

Currently, Avenatti is a big name among the convict population at T.I. He makes it onto any list of notable past inmates at the prison.

Some of the more stellar residents of TI’s Graybar Hotel include:

Al Capone, who was long suspected of committing more heinous crimes as leader of the crime syndicate the Chicago Outfit. Capone was imprisoned at Terminal Island in 1939-1940.

Charles Manson, who wasn’t in prison for what you’re guessing, but rather he did two stints at Terminal Island on less murderous charges. The first was a stay in 1956 and 1957 for check fraud and car theft. He made his return in 1966 through 1967 after attempting to cash a forged U.S. Treasury check.

LSD pioneer Owsley Stanley (1970-1972), sent to TI after a judge revoked an earlier release because of a second drug bust; and Timothy Leary (1974), ​​for marijuana possession.

Vocalist Anita O’Day, an acclaimed jazz singer from the swing era, in TI for heroin possession in 1954; and Flora Purim, Brazilian jazz vocalist, held in 1976 for cocaine possession.

And a whole host of gangsters and mobsters from various New York crime families, including Salvatore Bonanno, consigliere of the Bonano crime family; Michael Franzese of the Colombo family and Henry Hill, an associate of the Lucchese crime family. Hill was played by Ray Liotta in the film “Goodfellas.”

Avenatti is scheduled to be back on the street in 2036.