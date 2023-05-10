A 12-year-old boy has died and another child is hospitalized after being shot last night in Long Beach, according to authorities.

Neighbors in the 2200 block of Lewis Avenue say they were awoken around 11:20 p.m. to the sound of gunfire and a car driving.

Officers responded to the area around 11:32 p.m. and found the 12-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the Long Beach Police Department. He was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.

A 14-year-old girl was also shot in the lower body during the drive-by and was also taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police say the boy, the girl, and another 13-year-old girl were walking on the sidewalk when they were approached by a vehicle containing at least two male suspects.

That’s when an unknown number of suspects shot at the three children and fled the scene, police said. The 13-year-old girl was not struck by gunfire, police said.

“The shooting that took place last night is absolutely devastating. A young boy’s life has been cut short due to an intolerable act of gun violence,” said LBPD Chief Wally Hebeish. “While we mourn this loss as a community, our officers will not stop working to locate and arrest those responsible for this tragedy.”

Neighbors on Wednesday morning told the Long Beach Post that they were surprised to learn that the people who’d been shot were children.

One neighbor, who has lived on Lewis Avenue for 27 years and preferred to remain anonymous, said the area has been pretty calm over the last 10 years compared to the 1990s and 2000s when there seemed to be more gang activity.

But this shooting has now left his wife in fear, he said.