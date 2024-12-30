A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot and six other teens were injured at a Signal Hill party Saturday night, authorities said today.

The shooting was reported about 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Burnett Street, between California and Lewis avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Signal Hill police responding to the scene found seven teens — three female and four male — suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were all between the ages of 17 and 19, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Los Angeles County Fire paramedics transported the victims to three local hospitals, where one victim was pronounced dead.

When the shooting occurred, many people attending the party had fled the location, according to the department.

Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau investigators were assisting Signal Hill police with the investigation.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.